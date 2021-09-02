West Bengal Post-poll Violence: Mamata Govt Appoints 10 IPS Officers To Assist SIT Probe

The West Bengal government on September 2 appointed 10 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers (zone-wise) to assist the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the post-poll violence, the West Bengal Home and Hill Affairs Department stated. On August 19, the Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incidents of post-poll violence pursuant to the declaration of the result of State Assembly Elections which concluded on May 2, 2021.

The officers have been deployed across five zones- the north, west and south zones of the state as for the Kolkata Police jurisdiction, a senior official stated.

"The services of the IPS officers are hereby spared, in addition to their normal duties, to assist the SIT constituted by the Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta," an ordered issued by the state home department stated.

The High Court also ordered to set up SIT for investigation of relatively less serious crimes and senior officers from West Bengal cadre as part of the team.

Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe, sets up SIT in post-poll violence

Earlier this month, the Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in the state. "It is made clear that it shall be a Court-monitored investigation, and any obstruction in the course of investigation by anyone shall be viewed seriously," the court had said.

Further, the High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into other criminal cases related to post-poll violence. "IPS officers, Suman Bala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra, and Ranbir Kumar of the West Bengal cadre will be members of the SIT," the High Court informed, underlining that the probe of the SIT will be monitored by retired judges of the Supreme Court.

CBI detains two people

Earlier on August 28, the CBI had detained two people from West Bengal's Nadia district while registering more FIRs over the West Bengal post-poll violence. The agency had registered a total of 21 FIRs in connection with the case. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has alleged that CBI officials are being accompanied by BJP workers to the villages.

On August 27, the CBI had registered 11 FIRs in connection with the Bengal post-poll violence. The CBI action comes after a Calcutta High Court (HC) directive earlier this month. The FIRs have been registered under various IPC Sections of murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act, trespassing, kidnapping and the first FIR in a rape case. The Calcutta HC gave a nod to a court-monitored CBI investigation to probe the post-poll violence case. In addition, it also orders to set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the matter.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

The major parties in the fray after the West Bengal elections - BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC, and ISF were engaged in a tussle over the violence that broke out after the assembly election results. The MHA had sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government regarding the post-poll violence directed towards opposition parties in the state.

In addition, it also sent a four-member team to West Bengal. The BJP has repeatedly held the ruling TMC responsible for the violence. However, the TMC has countered it and stated that the post-poll violence is due to 'intra-BJP fights'. Both parties have been at loggerheads since the elections.