West Bengal Post-poll Violence: SC Adjourns Hearing On Plea Seeking SIT Probe For 2 Weeks

On July 30, the Supreme Court adjourned a hearing for 2 weeks on a plea seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe to investigate the causes and reasons of alleged post-post violence in West Bengal. The matter is listed to be heard after 2 weeks by a Bench headed by Justice Vineet Saran. Previously, the Bench had issued notices to the Central Government, State Government of West Bengal and the Election Commission of India. The notices were to seek a response from the recipients on the plea which sought compensation for the victims and the families of these victims affected due to the West Bengal post poll violence.

SC adjourns hearing on the plea seeking SIT probe to probe into the West Bengal post-poll violence

The petition on West Bengal post poll violence has also sought direction on constituting an SIT to look into the causes of the violence that occurred in the State from May 2, 2021. The investigation is to find out the people responsible for the violent actions in the state, so that appropriate action can be taken against the culprits. The plea was filed by Hindu Front for Justice, advocate Ranjana Agnihotri and Jitendra Singh. The plea claimed that thousands of residents in the state are being terrorised, penalized, and tortured for supporting the BJP during General Elections held in April 2021. The workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party are being allegedly held responsible for causing the violence. The plea further sought direction that the Centre and State governments take actions towards the rehabilitation of people who had to migrate to Assam or other places in India due to the violence that started on May 2, the day the poll results were declared.

The plea said, “Petitioners are espousing the cause of thousands of citizens of West Bengal who are mostly Hindus and are being targeted by Muslims to take revenge for supporting BJP as they want to crush Hindus so that for years to come the power may remain with the party of their choice.”

West Bengal post-poll violence due to alleged party clashes left 16 dead and allegedly triggered an exodus

A number of violent incidents have been reported since May 2, after supporters of both parties, TMC and BJP had allegedly clashed in numerous regions of the State, which killed at least 16 people and triggered an alleged exodus. A number of petitions were filed after the violence broke out post-poll results, which led the Supreme Court to seek a response from the governments. Though the TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," CM Mamata Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

West Bengal Govt files a 95-page affidavit in Calcutta HC in response to NHRC report over alleged post-poll violence



"In purporting to recommend CBI probe & trial of post-poll violence outside West Bengal, the Committee has exceeded its mandate & demonstrated its bias," it reads — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

(IMAGE: PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)