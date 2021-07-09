West Bengal: Transgender Beaten Mercilessly, Burnt By Community Members After Quarrel

A transgender was brutally assaulted by three members of her community after a quarrel broke out between them. This incident took place in Mallikpur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. The police have arrested the accused and produced them in court. In the video of the incident, the accused can be seen mercilessly beating the victim. The victim's hands were tied and she was attacked with blades, said Abhishek Majumdar, Police in Charge, Baruipur Subdivision.

According to police, "one of the transgenders known as Ghanta had shown some shortcomings in the tasks that were assigned to her. She was staying in Dhakuriya. Being instructed by the leader of the community Ratna Chowdhury, some of the eunuchs came to Dhakuriya in Ghanta's residence. Then she was forcefully brought to Mallikpur."

Adding that she was tortured physically, cops said, "her hands were tied and many parts of her face and body were burnt. There were cuts all over her body caused by sharp blades."

The accused stepped on her throat and kicked her mercilessly. The leader of the transgender community Ratna Chowdhury also allegedly stepped on her neck and kicked her repeatedly, while others were causing burn injuries all over her body, said police.

After receiving the complaint from another member of the transgender community, the police arrested all three accused and produced them in court.

