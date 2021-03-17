West Bengal: Two Chinese Nationals With Fake Aadhaar Cards Held At Bagdogra Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday arrested two Chinese nationals from West Bengal's Bagdogra Airport with forged travel documents and fake Aadhaar cards. As per an official statement on the CISF, the two identified as Nav Jang Jung (39) and Kai Leng (42) were attempting to board a flight from Siliguri to Hyderabad and were scheduled to travel to Tirupati. Upon checking their passports, the CISF found out that they did not possess the necessary authorizations including a basic Visa. The duo is reported to gave entered India through the Nepal border at Panitanki in North Bengal.

"During checking of traveling documents of both the passengers, Aadhaar cards appeared to be forged. On suspicion, the constable immediately informed the matter to his seniors. On arrival of senior officers of CISF, the matter was informed to Local Police, Army Intelligence Unit, and IB Officials," CISF said in an official statement.

Their Aadhaar Cards bore the address of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"On joint interrogation, it came to light that the suspected passengers were Chinese national and visited India in 2020. As per their passport, they had visited Pakistan in 2018 and 2019. They have also visited Nepal and exited Nepal on January 13, 2021. They were staying in India even after expiring of their Visa and were using fake Aadhaar cards to travel within India," the force added.

The local police will also interrogate the hotel in Bagdogra where the duo was allowed to stay in the absence of visa permits and necessary documents.

Back in January, the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh police had arrested two Chinese nationals from Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar for their involvement in a money laundering case. The duo also possessed forged documents that they had used to open bank accounts for alleged criminal activities.

