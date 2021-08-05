Refusing to issue notice to the Centre on the pleas seeking a probe into the Pegasus snooping row, the Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the case to August 10. A division bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant was hearing petitions filed by advocate ML Sharma, CPI MP John Brittas, Association for Democratic Reforms founder Jagdeep Chhokar, Narendra Mishra, three journalists and the Editors Guild of India. While conceding that the allegations are serious, the apex court stated that it cannot proceed further until it hears the stand of the Union government.

In this regard, it asked the counsels of the petitioners to serve the Centre with a copy of the respective petitions. At the beginning of the hearing, the court came down heavily on Sharma for filing a PIL merely based on paper cuttings only a day after lodging a complaint with the CBI. Appearing for some of the journalists in the matter, senior advocate Kapil Sibal contended that the use of Pegasus is an "assault" on privacy and human dignity.

Thereafter, the CJI observed, "No doubt, the allegations are serious, if the reports are true. Almost two years back, in May 2019, these reports came to light. I don't know if any effort was taken. Persons who have filed the writ petitions are knowledgeable persons, with resources, they should have taken more efforts."

Continuing his submissions, Sibal said, "If the Government of India knows this was happening, why did they not take action against NSO technologies. Why did they not lodge an FIR? This is a matter of citizens rights". He urged the SC to issue notice so that the Union government can officially render an explanation. Other lawyers stressed the need for an independent probe by a fact-finding committee.

In a key intervention, the CJI noted, "If you know that your phone is hacked, why are you not filing an FIR? If you want to answer, answer that. There is no need for further elaboration". However, senior advocate Arvind Datar cited the provisions of the Information Technology Act to emphasise that an FIR cannot be filed in this scenario. He opined, "IT Act, when they amended in 2009, never contemplated such a sophisticated attack. So judiciary has to take a vanguard position".

The Pegasus row

The controversy came to the fore when French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers that were allegedly targeted by Pegasus. As per media reports, the Pegasus spyware targeted over 300 Indian mobile numbers including that of 40 journalists, businesspersons, one constitutional authority, three opposition leaders and two sitting Ministers in the Union government. The database also allegedly contained the numbers of activists who are accused and incarcerated in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Notably, the NSO Group categorically rubbished these allegations and cast doubts on the reliability of the sources. Making a statement on this issue in Rajya Sabha on July 22, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw slammed the over-the-top allegations. Casting aspersions on the timing of the leak, he asserted that similar claims made regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp had no factual basis.