Punjab CM To Initiate Legal Action Against Violators: 'Won't Let Few Threaten Safety'

As India battles the fast-spreading Coronavirus, various cases of people fleeing away from hospitals and home quarantine have emerged. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that his government in the state has initiated legal action against violators of home quarantine. He said that all measures are being taken for the larger good of everyone.

'I will not let a few threaten the safety measures'

"While I am happy that everyone is cooperating, I will not let a few threaten the safety measures being taken against COVID-19," he said in a tweet.

In the past few days, we have initiated legal action against violators of home quarantine. All measures being taken are for the larger good of everyone. While I am happy that everyone is cooperating, I will not let a few threaten the safety measures being taken against #Covid19. pic.twitter.com/u38xHkQl9F — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 23, 2020

Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered statewide lockdown till March 31, in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. However, all essential government services will continue and shops selling essential items such as foodstuff and medicines will remain open. He also shared a list of services that have been declared essential services in the state, in the aftermath of the pandemic.

"Ordered statewide lockdown till March 31 to check the spread of COVID-19. All essential Govt services to continue and shops selling essential items such as food, medicines, etc to be open. DCs & SSPs have been directed to implement restrictions immediately," the Chief Minister tweeted. Punjab has so far reported 23 positive cases so far.

Centre tells states to take legal action against violators

According to an official statement, the Centre on Monday asked state governments to strictly enforce lockdown and take legal action against violators. The Centre and state governments on Sunday decided to completely lock down 80 districts across the country where Coronavirus cases have been reported till March 31.

In view of the need to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, it was agreed that there was an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport.

