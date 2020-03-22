Punjab Police Books A Local Man For Violating Quarantine Instructions Given By Health Dept

The Punjab Police on Sunday registered a case against a native of Gurdaspur for violating the instructions given by the health department regarding social distancing, said a senior Public Relations official of Punjab government. The accused Arun Sharma had flown back to the country from Brazil and ignored the instruction given by the health department to self-quarantine for 15 days.

"An FIR has been lodged under 188 CRPC against Arun Sharma who had come from Brazil and is the resident of Dhariwal (Gurdaspur). Health Department had instructed him to quarantine himself at home for 15 days but he didn't bother and went outside," the official said.

Earlier in a day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered statewide lockdown till March 31, amid the scare of the Coronavirus pandemic. During the lockdown period, all essential government services will continue and shops selling essential items such as foodstuff and medicines will remain open.

(with inputs from ANI / representational Image)