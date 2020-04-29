Yes Bank Case: CBI Custody Of DHFL Promoters Kapil & Dheeraj Wadhawan Extended Till May 1

On Wednesday, a special court in Mumbai extended the CBI custody of Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, the promoters of the Dewan Housing Finance Limited in the Yes Bank case till May 1. The CBI had produced them before the court as their custody was ending on April 29. Earlier on Tuesday, a special court rejected their bail plea in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED has charged the Wadhawan brothers in the Yes Bank case and the alleged irregularities in the investment of Employees Provident Fund of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.

Central Bureau of Investigation custody of Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhavan has been extended till 1st May by a Special CBI Court in Mumbai, in connection with the Yes Bank case. — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

Court vacates stay on the execution of NBWs

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on April 22 had written to the CBI and the ED regarding the completion of the Wadhawans' quarantine period. But Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan received a temporary reprieve after the Sessions Court in Mumbai ordered a stay on the non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued against them in the case registered by the CBI. The court ruled that the Wadhawan brothers cannot leave the jurisdiction of Satara district until May 5 barring for a medical emergency in Mumbai. However, they were arrested on April 26 from Mahabaleshwar after the court vacated its stay on the execution of the non-bailable warrants.

Wadhawans violate lockdown restrictions

The DHFL promoters had skipped the summons of the Enforcement Directorate on March 17 citing the COVID-19 pandemic. As per sources, the Wadhawans had been travelling to other cities since then. They reportedly proceeded for Mahabaleshwar after the owner of their rented property in Khandala asked them to leave. The local informants of the central investigative agencies learnt about the presence of the Wadhawans in Mahabaleshwar after their neighbours raised an alarm about movement in the locality despite the lockdown.

Subsequently, the 23 members of the Wadhawan family were detained and sent to a quarantine centre. They were booked under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code besides relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and COVID-19 regulations for violating the lockdown regulations. In a surprising turn of events, it emerged that the Wadhawans were able to reach Mahabaleshwar on producing a letter written by Principal Secretary (Home) Amitabh Gupta.

