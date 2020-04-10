Wadhawans In Mahabaleshwar Skipping Yes Bank Scam Summons; ED Seizes 5 High-end Vehicles

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan have been avoiding the probe that is being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the grounds of COVID-19. Republic TV has learnt that when they were called by ED to join the Yes Bank scam probe in mid-March they were actually travelling in and out of Mahabaleshwar.

Even in mid-March, the family was in Mahabaleshwar with a big entourage. This was also the same time when both the agencies had issued multiple summons to Wadhawans to join the probe. Wadhawans have been travelling in and out of Mahabaleshwar since March 7. This information was allegedly not shared by the police with Central agencies — CBI & ED — despite a non-bailable warrant being issued by a special CBI court.

Skipping summons

Wadhawans have been travelling to other cities after skipping the summons to join the probe in the Yes Bank scam. On Thursday, local informants of Central agencies got to know about Wadhawans presence in Mahabaleshwar after their neighbours raised an alarm about movement in the locality despite the lockdown. The neighbours then informed the local police authorities. Around 5 pm on Thursday, ED and CBI wrote to Satara Police asking them about Wadhawans' whereabouts.

The cars used by Wadhawans were provided by Sunny Bhatija of Sunblink. The two Range Rovers are owned by Ultra Space Developers. The ED has now seized the five high-end vehicles. Republic TV has accessed ED’s seizure note.

