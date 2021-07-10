Powerball USA Lottery Winning Numbers For July 10, 2021; Check Today's Winning Result Here

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
The Powerball lottery is a lottery in America that is conducted in 45 states. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association. The jackpot that the lottery offers is never less than $40 million. A Powerball lottery ticket either costs $2 or $3. The lottery game is easy to play just like many other lottery games.
The Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results will be announced at 10 p.m. EST. Check for the final results in some time. The last lottery took place on July 7, 2021, at its usual time.
As mentioned earlier the last Powerball lottery took place on July 7, 2021. The winning numbers in this lottery were
8 - 21 - 30 - 49 - 57 and 8 Powerplay was 2x. The Powerball number was 8. The estimated winning prize was $113 million with a cash option of $80 million, according to the Powerball website. Now the jackpot prize for July 10, 2021, is estimated at $127 million with a cash option of $89.9 million.
Started in 1988 as Lotto America, its name was changed to Powerball on April 19, 1992
The $1.586 billion jackpot on January 13, 2016, was the largest lottery jackpot ever since October 7, 2015, the game has used a 5/69 (white balls) + 1/26 (Powerballs) matrix from which winning numbers are drawn. There are 1 in 292,201,338 odds of winning a jackpot