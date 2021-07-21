Powerball USA Lottery Winning Numbers For July 21, 2021; Check Today's Winning Result Here

Quick links:
The Powerball lottery is a lottery in America that is conducted in 45 states. This lottery takes place every Wednesday and Saturday and is coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association. The jackpot that the lottery offers is never less than $40 million. A Powerball lottery ticket either costs $2 or $3. The lottery game is easy to play just like many other lottery games.
The Powerball Lottery winning numbers and results will be announced in at 10 p.m. EST. Check for the final results in some time. The last lottery took place on July 17, 2021, at its usual time.
Powerball Lottery Previous Winners
As mentioned earlier the last Powerball lottery took place on July 17, 2021. The winning numbers in this lottery were
The Powerball number was 3. The estimated jackpot prize in this lottery was $127 Million USD. Now the jackpot prize for July 17, 2021 is estimated to be $161 Million USD.
Started in 1988 as Lotto America, its name was changed to Powerball on April 19, 1992.The $1.586 Billion jackpot on January 13, 2016 was the largest lottery jackpot ever. Since October 7, 2015, the game has used a 5/69 (white balls) + 1/26 (Powerballs) matrix from which winning numbers are drawn. There are 1 in 292,201,338 odds of winning a jackpot.