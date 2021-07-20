Last Updated:

Bhagyamithra BM-6 Kerala Lottery Result 20.07.2021 - Winners List For Today

Bhagyamithra Kerala lottery results for 20.07.2021 are out. Check out the Kerala lottery result winners list for Bhagyamithra BM-6 today.

Every Monday, the government of Kerala declares the ‘Bhagyamithra BM-6’ Kerala Lottery results. The Kerala Lottery results will be out today by 3 pm. Kerala is among the 13 states that get to host legal lotteries. The ‘Bhagyamithra BM-6’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that gets updated every Monday. The results will be announced soon.

Prizes to be won in the Kerala Lottery 

There are multiple prizes in the Kerala Lottery and the winning-prize amount of the lottery is quite attractive. The first prize winner of the Kerala lottery gets to take home a huge sum of ₹1 crore. The second prize winner gets to take home ₹10 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery gets ₹2,00,000. Kerala lottery has also a consolation prize of ₹25,000

Kerala Bhagyamithra BM-6 Lottery Results for Today

1st Prize - Rs. 1,00,00,000/-

BV 168891

BW 205588

BU 309715

BV 244770

BW 250224

Consolation Prize - Rs. 25,000/-

BS 309715  BT 309715

BV 309715  BW 309715

BX 309715  BY 309715  BZ 309715

BS 168891  BT 168891

BU 168891  BW 168891

BX 168891  BY 168891  BZ 168891

BS 244770  BT 244770

BU 244770  BW 244770

BX 244770  BY 244770  BZ 244770

BS 205588  BT 205588

BU 205588  BV 205588

BX 205588  BY 205588  BZ 205588

BS 250224  BT 250224

BU 250224  BV 250224

BX 250224  BY 250224  BZ 250224

2nd Prize - Rs. 10,00,000/-

BW 284766

3rd Prize - Rs. 2,00,000/-

BS 210425

BT 358425

BU 382219

BV 247127

BW 320578

BX 308705

BY 399776

BZ 348750

Various Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

BHAGYAMITHRA (BM-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the lottery gets ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery 

Karunya (KR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Things to remember

The ‘WIN-WIN’ Kerala lottery is conducted at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present have to be intact and without any damage. The presentation of a mutilated ticket will not be accepted, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport-sized photographs.

