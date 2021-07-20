Bhagyamithra BM-6 Kerala Lottery Result 20.07.2021 - Winners List For Today

Every Monday, the government of Kerala declares the ‘Bhagyamithra BM-6’ Kerala Lottery results. The Kerala Lottery results will be out today by 3 pm. Kerala is among the 13 states that get to host legal lotteries. The ‘Bhagyamithra BM-6’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that gets updated every Monday. The results will be announced soon.

Prizes to be won in the Kerala Lottery

There are multiple prizes in the Kerala Lottery and the winning-prize amount of the lottery is quite attractive. The first prize winner of the Kerala lottery gets to take home a huge sum of ₹1 crore. The second prize winner gets to take home ₹10 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery gets ₹2,00,000. Kerala lottery has also a consolation prize of ₹25,000

Kerala Bhagyamithra BM-6 Lottery Results for Today

1st Prize - Rs. 1,00,00,000/-

BV 168891

BW 205588

BU 309715

BV 244770

BW 250224

Consolation Prize - Rs. 25,000/-

BS 309715 BT 309715

BV 309715 BW 309715

BX 309715 BY 309715 BZ 309715

BS 168891 BT 168891

BU 168891 BW 168891

BX 168891 BY 168891 BZ 168891

BS 244770 BT 244770

BU 244770 BW 244770

BX 244770 BY 244770 BZ 244770

BS 205588 BT 205588

BU 205588 BV 205588

BX 205588 BY 205588 BZ 205588

BS 250224 BT 250224

BU 250224 BV 250224

BX 250224 BY 250224 BZ 250224

2nd Prize - Rs. 10,00,000/-

BW 284766

3rd Prize - Rs. 2,00,000/-

BS 210425

BT 358425

BU 382219

BV 247127

BW 320578

BX 308705

BY 399776

BZ 348750

Various Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

BHAGYAMITHRA (BM-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the lottery gets ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Things to remember

The ‘WIN-WIN’ Kerala lottery is conducted at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present have to be intact and without any damage. The presentation of a mutilated ticket will not be accepted, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport-sized photographs.