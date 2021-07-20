Bhagyamithra BM-6 Kerala Lottery Result 20.07.2021 - Winners List For Today

Quick links:
Every Monday, the government of Kerala declares the ‘Bhagyamithra BM-6’ Kerala Lottery results. The Kerala Lottery results will be out today by 3 pm. Kerala is among the 13 states that get to host legal lotteries. The ‘Bhagyamithra BM-6’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that gets updated every Monday. The results will be announced soon.
There are multiple prizes in the Kerala Lottery and the winning-prize amount of the lottery is quite attractive. The first prize winner of the Kerala lottery gets to take home a huge sum of ₹1 crore. The second prize winner gets to take home ₹10 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery gets ₹2,00,000. Kerala lottery has also a consolation prize of ₹25,000
1st Prize - Rs. 1,00,00,000/-
BV 168891
BW 205588
BU 309715
BV 244770
BW 250224
Consolation Prize - Rs. 25,000/-
BS 309715 BT 309715
BV 309715 BW 309715
BX 309715 BY 309715 BZ 309715
BS 168891 BT 168891
BU 168891 BW 168891
BX 168891 BY 168891 BZ 168891
BS 244770 BT 244770
BU 244770 BW 244770
BX 244770 BY 244770 BZ 244770
BS 205588 BT 205588
BU 205588 BV 205588
BX 205588 BY 205588 BZ 205588
BS 250224 BT 250224
BU 250224 BV 250224
BX 250224 BY 250224 BZ 250224
2nd Prize - Rs. 10,00,000/-
BW 284766
3rd Prize - Rs. 2,00,000/-
BS 210425
BT 358425
BU 382219
BV 247127
BW 320578
BX 308705
BY 399776
BZ 348750
Various Kerala Lotteries over the week
POURNAMI (RN-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹70 lakhs.
BHAGYAMITHRA (BM-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the lottery gets ₹65 lakhs.
Sthree Sakthi (SS-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹70 lakhs.
Akshaya (AK-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹60 lakhs.
Karunya Plus (KN-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.
NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹60 lakhs.
Karunya (KR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.
The ‘WIN-WIN’ Kerala lottery is conducted at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present have to be intact and without any damage. The presentation of a mutilated ticket will not be accepted, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport-sized photographs.