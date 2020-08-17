1 Manipur Cong MLA & 6 Ex-MLAs Set To Join BJP, Land In Delhi With CM To Meet Leadership

In a major jolt to Manipur Congress, one of its MLA and six ex-MLAs are en route to joining the saffron party, as informed by CM N Biren Singh on Monday. The Chief Minister is currently in Delhi with son-in-law and Congress MLA - R K Imo Singh and the six ex-MLAs to meet with party chief J P Nadda to invite them to join the party. These Congress leaders had not attended the party meeting ahead of the trust vote in Manipur.

They (6 MLAs) have resigned from INC & want to join BJP. So I brought them here. I'm trying to meet party's national gen-secy & national president. Opposition keeps saying a lot of things but we encourage democratic setup of country. Everything's fine in Manipur: CM N Biren Singh pic.twitter.com/KsRZ7r9Fvj — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Earlier on Monday, the N Biren Singh-led government in Manipur won the motion of confidence by voice vote. In retaliation, two Congress legislators Th Lokeshwar and Mirabai Devi reportedly threw chairs and benches in the Assembly alleging that the confidence motion was not conducted properly. After this, Six Congress MLAs - Okram Henry Singh, Oinam Lukhoi, Md Abdul Nasir, Paonam Brojen, Ngamthang Haokip, and Ginsuanhau resigned from the Legislative Assembly and also quit the party on Tuesday. It has been accepted by the Speaker.

On June 17, BJP MLAs S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai, TMC MLA T Robindro Singh resigned, while 4 NPP MLAs and Independent MLA Ashab Uddin withdrew support from the Biren Singh government. Later, they extended their support to the Congress party. A day later, former CM Okram Ibobi Singh wrote to Governor Najma Heptulla staking claim to form the government.

With the intervention of NEDA convenor and Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, NPP chief and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma met with former BJP chief Amit Shah and renewed its support to the BJP. After NPP's support, the BJP-led alliance had 30 MLAs (including the Speaker) in the reduced 51-member Manipur Assembly). The assembly's strength was reduced from 60 to 51 after the resignation of three BJP MLAs and the disqualification of 6 MLAs.

After the coalition was renewed, BJP won a high-stakes battle for the Rajya Sabha seat in Manipur, with Leisamba Sanajaoba secured 28 votes as against 24 votes received by Congress' nominee T Mangibabu. Later, Governor Najma Heptulla reallocated the portfolios to NPP MLA and Deputy CM Y Joykumar Singh - taking charge of Finance, Science and Technology, and Economics and Statistics. On the other hand, CM Biren Singh retained portfolios such as Home, Transport, Tourism, Minority Affairs, Information Technology, etc. NPP had tussled with CM Biren Singh after Deputy CM Joykumar Singh was divested of all the portfolios after he allegedly described the chief minister’s assurance of food security during the lockdown as “hogwash” and “gibberish”, as per reports.

