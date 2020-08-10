BJP-led Government Wins Trust Vote In Manipur, Political Uncertainty Comes To A Close

In a major development on Monday, the N Biren Singh-led government in Manipur won the motion of confidence by voice vote. This brings to an end the political uncertainty prevailing in the state since June 17, when 9 MLAs including the Deputy CM withdrew support to the BJP government. 8 Congress MLAs stayed away from the Assembly proceedings despite the party issuing a whip to vote against the trust motion moved by the Chief Minister.

The government was supported by 28 members on the floor of the Assembly. Meanwhile, two Congress legislators Th Lokeshwar and Mirabai Devi reportedly threw chairs and benches in the Assembly alleging that the confidence motion was not conducted properly. Expressing his joy, Manipur CM's advisor Rajat Sethi observed that the Congress party's "devious plan" to destabilize the government had failed.

Manipur BJP govt has won the trust vote. The ayes have it! Devious plans of Congress to destabilise the Govt have failed. Congrats CM @NBirenSingh ji. — Rajat Sethi (@RajatSethi86) August 10, 2020

Fast-paced political developments in Manipur

In a big jolt to the BJP government in Manipur on June 17, three BJP MLAs resigned and 6 other coalition MLAs including the Deputy CM withdrew support. BJP MLAs S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai, TMC MLA T Robindro Singh, 4 NPP MLAs Y Joykumar Singh, N. Kayisii, L Jayanta Kumar Singh, and Letpao Haokip, and Independent MLA Ashab Uddin extended their support to the Congress party. A day later, former CM Okram Ibobi Singh wrote to Governor Najma Heptulla staking claim to form the government.

He urged her to summon a special session of the Assembly in a couple of days to vote on the motion of the no-confidence against the Council of Ministers which has already been moved before the Speaker. Alternatively, he suggested that the government could be outrightly dismissed as it is in a minority. However, BJP won a high-stakes battle for the Rajya Sabha seat in Manipur on June 19 where its candidate Leisamba Sanajaoba secured 28 votes as against 24 votes received by Congress' nominee T Mangibabu. As per sources, two Congress MLAs cross-voted in the RS poll.

On June 23, NEDA convenor and Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma rushed to Manipur for resolving the grievances of the NPP MLAs. A day later, Sarma announced that the NPP had again decided to support BJP in the state. An NPP delegation led by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma and Y Joykumar Singh called on senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda. This development proved to be a game-changer as it substantially bolstered the BJP government's strength.