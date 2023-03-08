13 BJP IT Chennai West Wing Workers Quit To Join AIADMK

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT wing in Tamil nadu suffered a jolt on Wednesday, March 8, when 13 of its functionaries in the Chennai West unit quit the party and went on to join the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra (AIADMK). The sudden move from these party leaders including 10 IT wing district secretaries and two IT wing deputy secretaries along with the IT wing district president have created a stir in the state party unit.

Their move has also triggered a war of words between the BJP and the AIADMK, who are in alliance in the state.

The IT wing district president Anbarasan justified his move to leave the BJP and join the AIADMK. "I have worked for BJP for years. People know that I have never expected any position. Considering the unusual scenario in the party for the past few days, I have decided to resign from the party," reports news agency ANI.

BJP functionaries make a beeline for AIADMK

During the last couple of days, several BJP functionaries and prominent leaders have left the party to join the AIADMK. Earlier on Tuesday, BJP Intellectual Wing State Secretary Krishnan, IT Wing State Secretary Dileep Kannan, Trichy Rural District Vice-President Vijay and State OBC Wing Secretary Ammu joined AIADMK after meeting with Edappadi K Palaniswami, the former Tamil Nadu chief minister and current interim secretary general of the party.

Similarly, a couple of days ago, BJP State IT Wing Chief Nirmal Kumar left the party levelling allegations against the party’s state president K Annamalai and joined the AIADMK.

Meanwhile, the BJP functionaries have accused the AIADMK for the whole episode. Annamalai lashed out at the AIADMK and accused the party of allegedly poaching BJP leaders.

"Some BJP leaders have joined and it is an unfortunate state in Tamil Nadu where Dravidian politicians who think they run big parties want to poach from BJP and grow their party. It is only showing that the BJP is growing," stated Annamalai

Annamalai had added that it is an ongoing issue and people will join and people will leave. “Whoever thinks that wherever they will get green pasture, they will go. We cannot stop them. The party Will grow with committed workers,” he asserted.

Responding to Annamalai's remark on the party, AIADMK IT Wing Secretary Singai Ramachandran tweeted that BJP has been getting votes less than NOTA and it wins elections only due to the support extended by his party (AIADMK).