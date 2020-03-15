16 Rebel MP Congress MLAs Write To Speaker Requesting Him To Accept Their Resignation

A day before the commencement of the Madhya Pradesh Budget session, 16 rebel Congress MLAs wrote to Speaker NP Prajapati requesting him to accept their resignation. In identically worded letters, the legislators claimed that poor law and order situation and an atmosphere of uncertainty prevailed in Madhya Pradesh. Citing these points, the dissident MLAs stated that they could not appear in person before the Speaker. They maintained that their case was similar to that of the other 6 MLAs whose resignations were accepted on Saturday. Earlier, the MLAs who are still holed up in Bengaluru demanded deployment of central security forces before their arrival in Bhopal.

MP political crisis

Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10 was followed by 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs putting in their papers. While their resignation letters are yet to be accepted by the MP Assembly speaker, Congress is making all possible attempts to woo back some of the dissident MLAs as the stability of its government is in serious threat. On Wednesday, Scindia officially joined BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and was nominated as the party's Rajya Sabha candidate.

On Saturday, a BJP delegation met Lalji Tandon and sought the Assembly session to be convened before March 16 so that a floor test could be held. This was followed by the MP CM seeking Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention in the safe return of 22 Congress MLAs allegedly held captive in Bengaluru. Subsequently, the MP Governor asked the Speaker to conduct a floor test on March 16, the first day of the Assembly session.

Sunday witnessed fast-paced developments with the MP Congress MLAs lodged in a Jaipur resort returning to Bhopal. They were accompanied by senior party leader Harish Rawat. Afterwards, the MP Cabinet held a meeting at Vallabh Bhavan in Bhopal. A whip has been issued to all BJP MLAs to remain present in the Assembly on March 16 and vote in favour of the party during the floor test.

