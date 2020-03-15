Scindia Arrives For BJP Meeting Ahead Of MP Assembly Session; Solicitor General Consulted

On Saturday, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived at Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s residence in the national capital for a meeting amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh. Key leaders such as former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present in the meeting. This development comes ahead of MP Governor Lalji Tandon asking the Speaker to conduct a floor test on March 16, the first day of the Assembly session. As per ANI, Scindia, Tomar, Pradhan, and Chouhan met Solicitor General Tushar Mehta as well.

Delhi: BJP leaders Narendra Singh Tomar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Jyotiraditya Scindia meet Solicitor General Tushar Mehta at his residence. https://t.co/aKe6AZl1uM — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

MP political crisis

Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10 was followed by 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs putting in their papers. While their resignation letters are yet to be accepted by the MP Assembly speaker, Congress is making all possible attempts to woo back some of the dissident MLAs as the stability of its government is in serious threat. On Wednesday, Scindia officially joined BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and was nominated as the party's Rajya Sabha candidate.

Thereafter, MP CM Kamal Nath wrote to the Governor showcasing his willingness to have a floor test in the upcoming Assembly session. On Saturday, a BJP delegation met Lalji Tandon and sought the Assembly session to be convened before March 16 so that a floor test could be held. This was followed by the MP CM seeking Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention in the safe return of 22 Congress MLAs allegedly held captive in Bengaluru.

Sunday has witnessed fast-paced developments with the MP Congress MLAs lodged in a Jaipur resort returning to Bhopal. They were accompanied by senior party leader Harish Rawat. Afterwards, the MP Cabinet held a meeting at Vallabh Bhavan in Bhopal. Meanwhile, the dissident Congress MLAs are still in Bengaluru and have demanded adequate security before their arrival in MP. A whip has been issued to all BJP MLAs to remain present in the Assembly on March 16 and vote in favour of the party during the floor test.

