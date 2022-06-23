The Maharashtra political crisis gained a new dimension as sources indicated that 17 MPs are in touch with rebel Shiv Sena leader and Minister Eknath Shinde. This comes even as a number of Sena MLAs continue to desert Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and join the rebel camp in Guwahati. As per sources, Thane MP Rajan Vichare and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde are already in Assam with the Sena legislators. Moreover, Washim MP Bhawna Gavli, Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit and Ramtek MP Krupal Tumane have expressed their support to Shinde over the phone, sources added.

Maharashtra political crisis

In a massive political development on Tuesday, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. This came in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. While Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar and party MLC Ravindra Phatak met Shinde seeking a truce, the latter reportedly insisted that the party should ally with BJP once again.

The problem compounded for the MVA as the rebel MLAs moved further away to Guwahati in the wee hours of Wednesday. Though rumour mills were abuzz that the MVA government will recommend the dissolution of the Assembly, no such proposal was discussed in the Cabinet meeting held later in the day. Meanwhile, 34 MLAs signed a resolution retaining Shinde as the Legislative Party leader and appointed Bharat Gogawale as the new Sena chief whip.

In a Facebook Live session thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA comes back to Mumbai and makes such a demand in face-to-face interaction. Despite this emotional appeal, Shinde refused to budge and insisted that Shiv Sena should leave MVA. Yesterday night, Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' to move into Matoshree and was greeted by hundreds of supporters. The Shinde camp requires 37 MLAs to ensure that they don't come under the ambit of the anti-defection law.