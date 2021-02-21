2 More MLAs Resign From Congress-DMK Alliance In Puducherry Ahead Of Floor Test

Just a day before the floor test in the Puducherry assembly, two more MLAs have withdrawn their support from the Congress-DMK alliance in power. The development comes at a time when the CM Narayanasamy-led administration continues to weaken as another Congress MLA tendered its resignation on Sunday. After losing the support of four legislators in the Puducherry Assembly, Congress lost the support of MLA K Lakshminarayanan and DMK's Venkateshan as they tendered their resignation to Puducherry Assembly Speaker VP Sivakozhundu.

Floor Test on Monday

With the floor test set to be held on Monday, CM Narayanasamy has called for an important meeting with all alliance parties at 6 PM on Sunday, sources informed. In the 33-member Puducherry Assembly, the Opposition has claimed the support of 14 members and alleged that the ruling government has lost its majority. On February 17, Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy and 13 other MLAs called on Raj Nivas and submitted a letter saying that the V Narayansamy-led government has lost its majority owing to the resignation of 4 Congress legislators- A Namassivayam, E Theeppainjan, John Kumar, Malladi Krishna Rao and the disqualification of N Dhanavelou.

Namassivayam and Theeppainjan have already joined BJP. On Friday, a key BJP leader claimed that three more Congress MLAs are set to resign from the Assembly in Puducherry. With 4 MLAs resigning, Congress has been reduced to 10 seats, while ally DMK has 3 seats and 1 Independent MLA. Meanwhile, the Opposition has 14 seats - AINRC has 7 seats, BJP has 3 seats and AIADMK has 4 seats. 5 seats lie vacant.

Lieutenant-Governor Soundararajan has directed that a special Assembly session will be summoned on February 22 only for the purpose of conducting the trust vote. Mentioning that voting must take place by show of hands, she made it clear that the proceedings shall not be delayed beyond 5 pm at any cost. Meanwhile, Narayanaswamy has remained confident of retaining power and has refused to dissolve his cabinet.

Puducherry CM faults L-G

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy claimed that Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan had committed a "historical mistake". According to the CM, the L-G had wrongly referred to nominated members V Saminathan, S Selvaganapathy and T Vikraman as BJP members because the Assembly Speaker was yet to formally recognise them as such. Maintaining they remain Independent members, Narayanasamy mentioned that a letter had been sent to the L-G requesting an explanation in this regard.

