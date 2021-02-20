Puducherry CM Faults L-G For Considering Nominated Members As BJP MLAs Ahead Of Floor Test

Days ahead of the floor test, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy claimed that Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan had committed a "historical mistake". According to the CM, the L-G had wrongly referred to nominated members V Saminathan, S Selvaganapathy and T Vikraman as BJP members because the Assembly Speaker was yet to formally recognise them as such. Maintaining they remain Independent members, Narayanasamy mentioned that a letter had been sent to the L-G requesting an explanation in this regard.

In fact, the government whip R K R Anantharaman asserted that Saminathan, Selvaganapathy and Vikraman risk disqualification under the anti-defection law if they claim to be BJP members in the Assembly. The state government's stance on the BJP members assumes significance as these three votes can prove to be the key factor in determining the fate of the Congress-led ruling alliance. Addressing the media on Friday, the Puducherry CM reiterated that the position of the government will be decided after a meeting of coalition legislators scheduled for February 21.

Puducherry government on brink of collapse

On Thursday, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan ordered a floor test to be conducted in the Assembly on February 22. This came two days after the Congress government in the Union Territory lost its majority in the 33-member Assembly. At present, both the ruling alliance and the opposition has 14 members each. On February 17, Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy and 13 other MLAs called on Raj Nivas and submitted a letter saying that the V Narayansamy-led government has lost its majority owing to the resignation of 4 Congress legislators- A Namassivayam, E Theeppainjan, John Kumar, Malladi Krishna Rao and the disqualification of N Dhanavelou. Namassivayam and Theeppainjan have already joined BJP.

On February 18, N Rangasamy, AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan and nominated MLA V Saminathan met Soundararajan personally and reiterated their request for the current government to prove its majority on the floor of the House. Consenting to this demand, the L-G directed that a special Assembly session will be summoned only for the purpose of conducting the trust vote. Mentioning that voting must take place by show of hands, she made it clear that the proceedings shall not be delayed beyond 5 pm at any cost. Moreover, she asked the Chief Secretary and DGP to make the necessary arrangements to ensure that there is no hindrance in any MLA attending this Assembly session.

