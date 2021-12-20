Nityanand Rai, the MoS Home, said today that BJP leaders and workers have been assassinated on a wide scale in Kerala in recent years. Over 200 BJP workers, he alleged, had been slain. He slammed the Kerala government, claiming that there is no law and order in the state. He said, “In the last few years, BJP leaders & workers have been murdered here on a large scale. Over 200 BJP workers have been murdered here. There is no Law and order here”.

On the suspected murder of BJP OBC Morcha leader Ranjeet Sreenivas in Alappuzha, Kerala, Rai went on to say that he desires a fair inquiry and that the perpetrators be punished. However, the government here engages in appeasement politics and protects criminals, he alleged. “We demand that a fair investigation be done and culprits should be punished. But the govt here is doing appeasement politics and are protecting the criminals: MoS Home Nityanand Rai on the alleged murder of BJP OBC Morcha leader's in Alappuzha, Kerala”.

A state BJP leader was hacked to death in the early hours of Sunday in the Alappuzha district, only days after an RSS worker was brutally murdered in Kerala's Palakkad. Ranjeet Sreenivas, the state secretary of the OBC Morcha and a member of the BJP state committee, was killed. The assailants broke into his home and attacked him. The 40-year-old leader ran for the BJP in the Alappuzha constituency in the 2016 Assembly elections. By profession, he was a lawyer. Ranjeet Sreenivas was assassinated by the Popular Front of India (PFI), according to the BJP. K Surendran, the state party president, condemned the assassination of a BJP leader, saying that Ranjeet was hacked to death in broad daylight by "PFI terrorists". Surendran alleged the PFI assassinated three BJP-RSS leaders in the last two months and accused the state administration of failing to prosecute the killers.

Section 144 implemented post murder of Ranjeet Sreenivas

Meanwhile, in Alappuzha, Section 144 has been enforced to prevent unrest following the death of Ranjeet Sreenivas. An RSS worker named Sanjith had previously been slain in Palakkad while riding his motorcycle with his wife. Sanjith, a resident of Kerala's Elappully region, was stabbed more than 50 times, according to police. Following the murder, the region was engulfed in unrest, and an inquiry was initiated to apprehend the suspects, who had fled the scene. Only three suspects in the Sajith murder case have been apprehended so far: Abdul Salam, a resident of Nenmara; Jafar, a resident of Kozhinjampara, who was directly involved in the murder; and Nisar, a resident of Ottapalam, who assisted the accused in escaping. Five persons, including three people who were directly involved in the crime, have yet to be found.

