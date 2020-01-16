36 Union Ministers Visiting J&K To Celebrate “destruction”: Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on the first day of his two day Jammu visit called out the Union Government over the visit of 36 Union Ministers to the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir terming it as a visit to mislead people.

“In the last one and half years and especially in last months, how successful has Union Government been in destroying Kashmir, they are coming to see this," he said.

While hitting out the Union government, Azad explained that after the abrogation of Article 370, and with the new law coming in place, Lakhs of people in Jammu and Kashmir have suffered loss worth crores, they are coming to see this. “What have they left here to see. The damage that has happened after Governor Rule and in the last 6 months is more than it has happened in the last 70-72 years, it was because of decisions of Bharatiya Janata Party,” Azad said.

READ | Congress slams 36 Union Ministers' visit to Kashmir, label them as "propagandists"

'Union Ministers are coming here to celebrate destruction'-Azad

Azad added that Union Ministers are coming here to celebrate destruction. They tried to mislead Nation and the world twice. “They have destroyed the business of Kashmir. They put a stop on political activities of the opposition parties after the abrogation of Article 370 while all the political activities of the Bharatiya Janata Party are going smoothly with Government patronage,” he added.

Alleging Government of showing the reality, Azad said that Government has banned Television and newspapers from showing what’s happening, but Television and Newspapers of other countries showed it. “You brought MPs of your ideology to Jammu and Kashmir, made your own story and tried to sell it, but there were no takers for it. This is the third time; Government is trying to mislead people. Even during the visit of 16 representatives of different countries, Russia was not invited to be part of that. Only those who vary their story were invited.”

Azad said that Government Ministers are coming for the third time to spread lies and they will get exposed this time too, they don’t know how to run the government and have destroyed Jammu and Kashmir.

READ | Congress slams Union ministers' visit to J&K, calls it a 'sign of panic, not normalcy'

READ | Union ministers to visit Kashmir to spread awareness about positive impact of scrapping Art 370