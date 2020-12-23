4 Of Mamata Banerjee's Ministers Skip Cabinet Meeting; Rajib Banerjee Next To Quit TMC?

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, four of her ministers were absent, sending tremors within the party on further defections, after the exodus of heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari and other 9 leaders. While Partha Chatterjee, the Secretary-General of the ruling TMC, tried to explain the absence of the leaders, it is to be noted that one among them is forest minister Rajib Banerjee, who has also called out the party openly. Rajib Banerjee, who is an MLA from Domjur, had earlier indirectly lashed out at Mamata's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee over sidelining of old leaders in the party. Though TMC tried reaching out to him, he was unreachable, the party said.

Rajib Banerjee miffed

TMC leader and West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee had openly said that loyal party workers in TMC are being "overlooked". He later reiterated that those working in the interest of people and hardworking are not getting due importance in Mamata Banerjee-ruled Trinamool Congress. Though Rajib maintained that he is with the Trinamool Congress and has not quit the state cabinet, he also said that he won't share with the media whether he had any talks with the party in recent times.

Earlier, when TMC leaders reached out to him, Rajib Banerjee said, "I am not taking back my earlier statement I had made at an apolitical function in Kolkata. I spoke my mind. I will not tell the media if there have been talks with the party."

Prashant Kishor's campaign for TMC

In the run-up to the West Bengal elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has started various digital campaigns. A brainchild of poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) team, sources said that TMC has started the groundwork for the polls as early as in 2019. Some of the campaigns that have been recently launched are 'Duare Sarkar' for doorstep delivery of government services, 'Mark Yourself safe from BJP', etc.

Earlier the TMC had launched 'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign, also a brainchild of Kishor, about a year ago. In it, people with any grievances on any issue could contact the Chief Minister's office by dialling a helpline number or through WhatsApp and Facebook. It has also launched a campaign "Bangla r Gorbo Mamata" (Didi, the pride of Bengal) in March.

BJP's Bengal campaign

BJP has focused to win 200 seats in the 294-member Bengal Assembly and is applying its tried and tested booth level strategy. The saffron party ahs placed its top leaders in Bengal with chief JP Nadda and ex-chief Amit Shah scheduled to visit Bengal every month till elections. While CAA is an issue for the party, Shah has said that it will be done after COVID vaccination, even as party's election in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, has said that it is likely to be implemented in January. Accusing Bengal CM of attacking its leaders, BJP has decided to not project any chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal Assembly polls. With the death of leaders in the numerous clashes, BJP has taken to the streets to protest, often on the receiving end of blows from the Kolkata police.

West Bengal polls

West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats, and establishing itself as the major Opposition force in the state. Recently TMC trumped BJP in all 3 bypolls but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy, has placed its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

