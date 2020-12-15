Mamata's TMC Reaches Out To Miffed Rajib Banerjee; Expels Suvendu Adhikari's Close Aide

As the woes for the ruling Trinamool Congress increase ahead of the crucial West Bengal elections, on Sunday, the party reached out to miffed neta Rajib Banerjee. Taking its first action against the miffed leaders, TMC also expelled general secretary of its East Midnapore district unit, Kanishka Panda, who is an aide of heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari. A party leader told news agency PTI that he was was expelled for alleged anti-party activities. Panda had reportedly made statements against Abhishek Banerjee, and had questioned the way the party was run by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A defiant Panda, however, said that he feels relieved with the party's decision as he had been under serious stress over the past few days despite speaking the truth. "I diligently served this party, which threw me out after all these years of working at the grassroot-level. I remain on the side of Suvendu Adhikari. We will continue to serve the people," he told reporters. This comes as Suvendu Adhikari is all set to address another 'apolitical' rally on Tuesday in Haldia.

Rajib Banerjee miffed

TMC leader and West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee had openly said that loyal party workers in TMC are being "overlooked". He later reiterated that those working in the interest of people and hardworking are not getting due importance in Mamata Banerjee-ruled Trinamool Congress. Though Rajib maintained that he is with the Trinamool Congress and has not quit the state cabinet, he also said that he won't share with the media whether he had any talks with the party in recent times.

Suvendu Adhikari vs Trinamool saga

In a big jolt to Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress, Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from the cabinet post. A day earlier Adhikari had also resigned as Hooghly River Bridge Commission chairman. Senior leader and Coochbehar Dakshin MLA Mihir Goswami had also quit the party & joined the BJP last month.

TMC MP Saugata Roy, after a series of meetings, said that Adhikari is not joining BJP and the problem with him has been solved. Even as he met Adhikari along with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, TMC leader Sudip Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari later said that it is not possible for him to work for the party. TMC then said that it will hold no further discussion with Suvendu Adhikari. It still remains to be seen if Suvendu, who holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum districts, will jump ship and join BJP or not.

