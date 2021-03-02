50 Lakh Registrations On CoWIN For 2nd Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccination: Health Ministry

The Centre's CoWin portal has seen over 50 lakh registrations in a span of a day as the Centre kick-starts its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, revealed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

While addressing a regular press brief, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan announced that more than 1.48 crores doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered till 1 pm today. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses had been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities and people above 60 years of age.

Since yesterday, we have had 50 lakh registrations on CoWIN for COVID19 vaccination: RS Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on COVID vaccination pic.twitter.com/jL2h24uGVr — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

Registration as easy as train reservation: Health Ministry

Detailing the process of registering yourself for the vaccination drive, RS Sharma, Chairman of Empowered Group said, "You can register for the vaccination using the Aarogya Setu app. After registration, you can schedule the appointment. After that, you will find a vacancy available for a family of 4 people at a time or for another day reservation it's just like a train reservation, an easy process."

"You can also change and reschedule your reservation for vaccination according to your plans. If you are not in the city and at some other place you want to vaccinate, can go register there also," he added.

The documents that are needed for the Coronavirus vaccination registration are-- Aadhar card, passport, a document with your age-proof and a medical certificate if you are suffering from any other illness, he added. Once again reiterating that there was no CoWIN App, the Health Ministry asked everyone to register via the CoWIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app. "We are taking care to ensure that there is a safe and secure way to process your data," he said.

Coronavirus case upadate

Giving the daily state-wise update, the Health Ministry shared that Maharashtra and Kerela together contributed 75% of the Coronavirus cases across the country. It added that despite the heavy contribution by the two states to the nation's caseload, active cases continued to decline.

"There are very few Corona cases remaining in India Testing has been done for more than 10 million people. We are increasing testing day by day. Our India is among the lowest in the death rate, while the rest of the countries have a high death rate," said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

"Maharashtra and Kerela together contribute 75% cases across country. Although certain states in the country have seen a surge in the number of active cases, the fact remains that the recovered cases are more than 97% and active cases are still less than 2%" he added.

Sharing the growth trajectory of the COVID-19 cases across the states, the Health Ministry revealed that cases began to surge in Maharashtra in February, following which the state has continued seeing an upward rise in the trend. "In Tamil Nadu, cases increased in February, cases increased in Haryana as well but reduced in March. Cases continue to reduce in Gujarat while new cases have increased in Madhya Pradesh," he revealed.

We have deputed central teams to Tamil Nadu and Punjab. We are monitoring Haryana also: Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on COVID-19 cases in the country pic.twitter.com/8IuhmiHR1A — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

