59 Apps Banned: Mamata Asks Modi Govt To Give A 'more Befitting Reply' To China

A day after the Bharatiya Janta Party-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre banned 59 Chinese mobile applications, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the government to give a more "befitting reply" to China on Tuesday.

"Merely banning a few apps will not give you the results, it isn't enough. We want to give China a befitting reply. But how do we do it, that they (Modi government) have to decide. Otherwise, people of this country may ask this question: what is the government’s stand? But I support the government’s stand, my motherland." said the Trinamool Congress supremo, who has supported the Modi government's stand on China, amidst the ongoing border tensions.

'Hypocrisy is laughable'

On Monday, the Centre decided to ban 59 mobile applications of Chinese origin after a fatal face-off between the Indian and Chinese armies in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The list of apps banned by the government includes TikTok, an extremely popular musical audiovisual application, as well as dozens of utility apps like file-sharing application 'ShareIt' and internet browser 'UC Browser'.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress MP from Diamond Harbour and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee questioned the stand of the government as he shared a clip of the speech of PM Modi, that was aired on the Prime Minister's Tiktok handle.

Only a few days back @narendramodi ji was found mourning the martyrdom of our soldiers on the same Chinese App he has now decided to ban. All in the name of a 'BEFITTING REPLY' to China, whose incursions he even refuses to acknowledge. Hon'ble PM's HYPOCRISY is surely laughable! pic.twitter.com/JGjZXvYAzM — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) June 30, 2020

