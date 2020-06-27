Guv Dhankhar Slams CM Mamata-led Govt For Corruption In Cyclone Amphan Relief Distribution

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar lashed out at the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led-government and accused it of rampant corruption in the cyclone Amphan relief distribution in the State. He also urged the State government to take action in this regard.

Dhankhar also expressed concern over the protests in the States against Mamata Banerjee over serious allegations of corruption, nepotism, and politicisation in relief distribution which had led to worrisome law and order problems in the affected areas, where BDO offices have been gheraoed and some representatives of the political party allegedly thrashed in public.

Protests @MamataOfficial over corruption, nepotism and politicization #Amphan relief distribution are rocking the State.



Worrisome Law and order scenario in East Midnapore, South and North 24 Parganas as BDO offices are being gheraoed. (1/4) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 26, 2020

'Relief distribution is not a political party affair'

Governor Dhankhar has also suggested publishing the list of beneficiaries at the panchayat level so that people know who are entitled to the relief measures, and the administration will also be able to find out about the unfair inclusions, or genuine exclusions in the list. He however alleged that the state govt hasn't paid attention to his request to distribute relief measures in a transparent and accountable manner.

List of beneficiaries must be at Panchayat level- this will throw up lapses that call for correction @MamataOfficial



Sadly my alert to have relief distribution in transparent and accountable manner has not been heeded.



Relief distribution is not a political party affair. (2/4) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 26, 2020

Dhankhar exhorted that relief distribution is a state function and has to be carried out by the officials concerned. Abandonment of such relief work in favour of political party workers is illegal, he stated. Before this takes an unmanageable dimension, officials responsible for this omission and commission should be dealt with strictly as per law, he added. The Governor also said that the undue benefit that has gone to non-entitled beneficiaries must be recovered and they must suitably be dealt with according to law.

"Lip facade will not work. Officials @MamataOfficial must face consequences for such omission acts and abandonment of their work to political party. Officials must be booked for acts of omission and commission. Non-entitled beneficiaries be penalized and benefit retrieved" he said in a tweet.

The Governor also said, 'Relief will only reduce the anger of the people if the ax is sharpened against the corrupt. Proper relief distribution will be effective than'.

Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal on May 20 which killed 96 people and left behind a huge trail of destruction. The cyclone was more severe in East Midnapore, South and North 24 Parganas and also Kolkata.

