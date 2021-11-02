7 Blistering Points Amarinder Made To Sonia: From 'Pak Acolyte' Sidhu To 'Dubious' Rawat

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday formally resigned from the Congress party. He sent a scathing seven-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi in which he mentioned what he has done for the party and how Navjot Singh Sidhu and Harish Rawat contributed to his resignation.

From 1980 to the present, Amarinder Singh summed up his contribution towards the grand old party. The Captain had quit as the Punjab CM in September after being 'humiliated' by the Congress.

Key highlights: Amarinder Singh's resignation letter to Sonia

'Preventing the arbitrary partition of Punjab'

"In the wake of the Punjab Accord in August 1985 when the Sub Divisions of Abohar and Fazilka were being handed over to Haryana, on the directions of my Chief Minister Barnala, it was I who singlehandedly camped in the village of Kandukhera for days on and ensured that this arbitrary partition of Punjab did not take place."

Single-handedly ensured two unlikely victories for Congress in Punjab; completed manifesto promises

"I ensured that the INC won nine Lok Sabha seats in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections and subsequently led to party's victory in the 2002 Vidhan Sabha elections winning 62 seats," Singh said adding that in the 1997 assembly polls party has won only 17 seats of the 117 seats.

"In 2017 I led the party to a resounding victory winning 77 out of 117 seats in the Vidhan Sabha the highest ever since the state, in its present form, as created in 1966."

"For 4 years and six months, I ran a good, clean and transparent administration...We set a record of completing 92% of our Manifesto."

Says a bulk of Congress MLAs in Punjab are involved in illegal sand-mining

"As far as the issue of illegal sand mining was concerned the offenders unfortunately were the substantive bulk of Congress MLAs and Ministers, including an overwhelming number in the current government...intend to make the list of these people public."

Sidhu is a Pak acolyte, Harish Rawat dubious

"Despite my profound reservations and over the unanimous advice of almost all the MPs from Punjab, you chose to appoint an acolyte of the Pakistani deep state Navjot Singh who had publicly hugged the Pakistan Army chief Gen Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the president of Punjab Congress Committee. Khan and Bajwa are the people responsible for sending terrorists across the border to kill Indians."

"Unfortunately rather than being reined in, he (Sidhu) was patronised by Rahul and Priyanka, While you chose to turn a blind eye to the shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided and abetted by the General Secretary in-charge Harish Rawat, perhaps the most dubious individual I had the occasion to make acquaintance off."

"Sidhu is a person of unstable mind ad you will one day regret this decision and it would be too late by them. I am sure you must be regretting it now."

Congress didn't think twice before getting into bed with Shiv Sena, so who is communal?

"A party that today hurls accusations at me for taking up the farmers cause with the NDA/BJP Government at the Centre did not think twice before getting into bed with the Shiv Sena when it suited it. Which is communal and who is, therefore, Secular, it is for people to judge. They are no fools."

Slams emergency, asks if Congress thought he'd do resort politics

Referring to the emergency CLP meeting, Amarinder said, "You probably thought that if this third world emergency imposition kind of circus that happened in June 1975 was not enacted, I would have whisked the MLAs to some resort."

Tells Sonia Gandhi she never understood his character; feels hurt by her, Rahul and Priyanka

"'Despite knowing me for the better part of my 52 years in public life and that too a deeply personal level you never understood me or my character."

"I actually felt deeply hurt by your (Sonia Gandhi) and that of your children (Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi) who I still deeply love as much as my own children, having known their father. since we were in school together since 1954, which is for 67 years now."

