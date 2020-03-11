A Day After Scindia's Resignation, His Name Plate From Bhopal Congress Office Removed

A day after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party, his nameplate was removed from the Congress office in Bhopal. The nameplate read, 'Jyotiraditya Scindia, former MP, and head.'

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days. Scindia has joined the BJP on March 12 and will also allegedly file for Rajya Sabha nomination on 13 March.

Congress passes resolution against Scindia

Congress has passed a resolution against Scindia while Congress MLAs have turned on him terming him a 'traitor'. Kamal Nath held an emergency meeting of all his MLAs but only 45 MLAs of the remaining 90-odd MLAs attended. Moreover, he has told Congress to be ready for mid-term polls.

"Congress legislative party condemns the unfortunate manner in which attempt has been made to insult the people's mandate by satisfying the personal ambitions of Jyotiraditya Scindia. We unanimously express gratitude to Congress president that she expelled Jyotiraditya Scindia from the primary membership of the party."

