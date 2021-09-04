As Congress' lashes out at Haryana's BJP government for thrashing farmers, AAP has accused Congress' Punjab government of the same on Saturday. AAP alleged that Punjab police had lathi-charged farmers in Moga at the instructions of Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal and CM Capt Amarinder Singh. Slamming Rahul Gandhi's silence on the issue, AAP alleged that neither Congress, BJP nor Akali Dal cared for farmers.

AAP slams Congress for thrashing farmers

The ordering of Lathi Charge on protesting farmers in Moga by @capt_amarinder on instructions of their dear friend @officeofssbadal is a clear display of shame. At the same time @officeofssbadal threatening of violence on protesting farmers from stage is equally shameful. pic.twitter.com/kTs65LMJX0 — Adv Harpal Singh Cheema (@HarpalCheemaMLA) September 3, 2021

Quoting Rahul Gandhi's words 'Farmers' blood flows once again, India's head hangs in shame', AAP said that this was Congress which had done the feat this time. AAP claimed that Punjab govt was in cahoots with the BJP govt in Centre and Akali Dal which was part of the Union cabinet. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.

Farmers thrashed in Moga

As per reports, Moga police on Thursday used batons and a water cannon to disperse farmers who allegedly tried to disrupt an Akali Dal rally led by Badal. Around 50 farmers and at least seven policemen were injured after protesters allegedly broke barricades to enter Moga's grain market. Atleast 40 farmers were detained by police and several cases were registered under unknown persons.

This police-farmer clash happened a week after Haryana Police lathi-charged on a group of farmers for protesting and disrupting traffic movement in Karnal. Soon, a video on social media went viral in which IAS officer Ayush Sinha was seen instructing the police personnel to 'break heads' of protesting farmers if they breach barricades. The use of force by the police invited severe criticism from various political parties. Sinha has been transferred to Additional Deputy Secretary of Citizen Resource Information.

Slamming Sinha, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh slammed Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and even demanded his resignation for using force on the protesting farmers. Sinha's words were condemned even by Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and even Khattar assured action against him. But he said strictness was required to maintain law and order in the state, backing police actio against protesting farmers. For past eight months, farmers have demanded the rollback of three farm laws, camping outside Delhi's borders - Tikri, Ghazipur and Singhu.