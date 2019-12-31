"Made Life Easy" Vs "Dhokha": AAP-BJP Poster War Explodes Over Unauthorised Delhi Colonies

The tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP over the issue of unauthorised colonies in Delhi refuses to slow down as both the parties have resorted to using posters to slam each other. The BJP in its posters has claimed that it has removed uncertainty from lives of 40 lakh families residing in authorised colonies, while the AAP says that the BJP is misleading the people on the issue. The poster war has commenced ahead of the assembly elections to be held next year.

'BJP has deceived people with its claims on the issue'

"40 lakh families residing in the unauthorised colonies got their ownership rights. Thank you, Modi Ji," read a BJP poster on a bus stop, while the AAP banners read the "BJP has deceived people with its claims on the issue". Earlier on December 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proclaimed that a large section of the population of Delhi had to face uncertainty regarding the ownership rights of their residences, which was addressed by the BJP positively to get them their rightful ownership.

"Even after several decades of independence, a large section of the population in Delhi had to face fear, uncertainty, deceit, and false electoral promises. Illegal, stealing, bulldozer and a cut-off date -- the life of a large population in Delhi was confined to these words," said Prime Minister Modi at the Ramlila ground. On the other hand, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has accused the Centre of lying over its promise of regulation and transferring of ownership rights in the unauthorised colonies, saying that the DDA website clearly states that these colonies would not be regularised under PM-UDAY scheme.

'We will complete registration in a few weeks'

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that the registration process for giving the ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies of Delhi will be completed in few weeks. He was speaking at an event at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. "Delhi Government wanted time till 2021 for mapping of these colonies, we did it in three weeks. We will complete the registration process in a few weeks and people will get their ownership rights," said Puri.

