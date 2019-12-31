Delhi Metro’s Creative Tweet To Mark The End Of This Decade Is Unmissable

As we bid goodbye to this decade in less than 24 hours, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shared a tweet on December 29 that is winning the internet. With technology witnessing its fair share of highs and lows, the decade saw some important technological innovations that helped the common man. Paying tribute to that, the Delhi metro shared two pictures of the popular superhero series ‘Power Rangers’, comparing the beginning and end of the decade for the Delhi Metro.

The first picture shows the three Power Rangers in red, blue and yellow colours respectively. The colours signify the three metro lines that were functional at the beginning of the decade. The second picture adds more Power Rangers in six colours, which notifies the extension of the branches of Delhi metro along these ten years, which massively helped in the commutation of people.

Netizens hail the creativity

Posted a couple of days back, the tweet has garnered over 11,000 likes following a plethora of retweets. The tweet by DMRC was a delight for the netizens. While many congratulated Delhi Metro 'for being the lifeline' of the national capital, others termed it to be the most creative tweet by a government organisation.

This requires high meme knowledge to understand. Fantastic 👍👍 — Abhishek Sahu 🇮🇳 (@AbhishekSahuRaj) December 29, 2019

This one is perhaps the most creative meme ever by govt organization that i have ever seen . Kudos to he / she who got this brilliant idea . — Abhishek Mishra (@abhishekMI35) December 29, 2019

Creative!! 😁😁 Congratulations 🎉🎉

DMRC is the best thing about Delhi!!! — Ansu Priya Nair ✈️ (@ansupriyanair) December 29, 2019

Congratulations DMRC for being a lifeline of Delhi 🙏👍 — Lagbhag ENGINEER (@EngineerFarzi) December 29, 2019

