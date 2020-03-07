AAP Cites 'effect On 18L Hindu Customers' To Target BJP Over Yes Bank Crisis

Aam Aadmi Party trained guns at the BJP government in the Centre over the Yes Bank crisis suggesting that 18 lakh Hindu depositors in the bank have been affected even as BJP calls itself "the party of Hindus". In a press conference in the national capital on Saturday, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha charged that BJP did not spare money of Lord Jagannath Trust which he said accounted for Rs 545 crores in Yes Bank and was gulped by the party.

"The BJP calls itself the party of Hindus. Let me tell you that according to an estimate there are 18 lakh Hindu customers (of Yes Bank). What are you punishing Hindus for? During the rule of this party, Lord Jagannath Trust had Rs 545 crores in Yes Bank. The BJP did not even spare god's money," Raghav Chadha said.

Party of cronies

He also cited the crisis at Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank of last year and said the BJP belongs to some crony capitalists and not to people. "In the PMC Bank, 42,000 customers were Hindus. This party belongs to neither Hindus nor Muslims nor other people. This party is the party of some crony industrialists," Chadha charged.

BJP diverting attention

The young leader went to corner the BJP over its handling of the economy saying that the party used communal tensions and discriminatory laws like CAA to distract public attention from severe economic woes. "BJP is distracting the attention of people from the collapsing economy by flaming communal riots in the entire country under the guise of CAA and NRC. They don't want to be questioned on unemployment, bank distress and other conditions."

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

On March 5, the RBI imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, stressing that the bank's financial capability has undergone a steady decline largely due to the inability of the bank to raise capital. RBI superseded its Board of Directors and appointed former Chief Financial Officer of SBI Prashant Kumar as its administrator for the meantime. The withdrawals for customers have been capped at Rs 50,000.

