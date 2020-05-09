AAP Claim Busted, Bihar Govt To Reimburse Delhi For Migrants' Shramik Train Cost

Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party lashed out at the Nitish Kumar government, accusing it of not paying the travel fare incurred on migrants returning to the state, a letter issued by Department of Social Welfare, Delhi confirms that every expense incurred by authorities in the national capital will be reimbursed by the Government of Bihar.

In an official letter addressed to the Principal Secretary at Disaster Management Department of Bihar, the Department of Social Welfare, Delhi has clarified that the Delhi Government will purchase the tickets in advance, bear all additional expenses, and the same would be reimbursed by the Bihar Government.

Here is the letter issued by the Delhi Government

AAP accuses CM Nitish's Bihar Govt

Earlier in the day, the Aam Admi Party lambasted Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government accusing it of not fulfilling its obligation to pay the part of travel fare incurred on migrants returning to the state. AAP MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the Bihar government and alleged that despite its duty to bear 15 percent of the travel expenses of migrants, the Delhi government is paying for the migrants travel to Bihar for the Friday Train.

"Paying 15 percent of the fare is the obligation of state government and will be borne by the Delhi government. We are paying for the migrants fare. I am amazed at the attitude of the Bihar government towards its people," said Sanjay Singh.

