AAP Accuses CM Nitish's Bihar Govt; Says Delhi Govt Bearing Migrants' Shramik Train Cost

Aam Admi Party on Friday lambasted Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government accusing it of not fulfilling its obligation to pay the part of travel fare incurred on migrants returning to the state. Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the Bihar government and alleged that despite its duty to bear 15 percent of the travel expenses of migrants, the Delhi government is paying for the migrants travel to Bihar for the Friday Train.

"Paying 15 per cent of the fare is the obligation of state government and will be borne by the Delhi government. We are paying for the migrants fare. I am amazed at the attitude of Bihar government towards its people," said Singh.

The AAP leader also cornered the Centre government's decision to bring back Indians stranded in foreign countries and said that the government should also pay attention to the migrants stuck in various parts of the country. He also said that the "callous attitude" of the BJP and its allies towards poor migrants is shocking.

Speaking on Congress leader Ajay Maken's criticism on AAP for not getting a grip on COVID-19 spread and releasing data on the pandemic, he asked Maken to release the coronavirus data of states ruled by his party.

"COVID-19 cases are at peak in Maharashtra and Gujarat. We are faring well in dealing with infection cases. We may be at number 3 in cases but we are far below in a number of death cases. We are conducting several tests. Let Maken tell the statistics of testing in Congress-ruled states as well. He should put the truth forward. We have been able to control death rate," he said.

(With inputs from agency)