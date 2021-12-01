AAP, Cong Continue Sparring Over Education; Manish Sisodia To Visit Punjab Govt Schools

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress continued sparring over the issue of education model in Punjab. In the latest development, Delhi's Education Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his claims of an 'education revolution' taking place in the state. Taking to Twitter, Manish Sisodia informed that he will visit some government schools in Punjab and expressed that he hopes that Punjab has the best schools as claimed by Channi.

Moreover, Sisodia has also claimed that the Delhi government submitted a list of 250 schools that have been improved in the national capital. Hitting out at the Punjab government, the AAP leader remarked that the former has not submitted its list of 250 schools that were improved by the state government.

"Punjab Chief Minister and Education Minister had asked for a list of 250 Delhi government schools which we have improved. We gave immediately. He has not been able to give a list of 250 schools in Punjab where his government has improved education in the last five years," tweeted Manish Sisodia

In another tweet, the Delhi Education Minister attacked the Congress-led Punjab government for failing to improve schools in the state in the last five years. Sisodia has therefore asserted that people of Punjab want good education for their children. This tussle pertaining to the education model between AAP and Congress comes ahead of Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for next year.

"Congress also got five years in Punjab. AAP also got five years in Delhi. If schools in Delhi can have a great learning environment in government schools in five years, then why not in Punjab? People of Punjab also want good education for their children," added Manish Sisodia

The tussle over education between AAP and Congress

AAP and Congress locked horns over the education system on Thursday when Manish Sisodia invited Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh to visit 10 government schools, each from both the states. This comes after Singh expressed his desire to debate on the education system, during Sisodia's five-day visit to Punjab.

Reacting to it, Singh on Friday accepted Sisodia's invite and further upped the challenge to 250 schools. Interacting with the media, he said that the Aam Aadmi Party has invested all the money in only 10 schools and now these are being used for publicity. In a series of tweets, he added, "I welcome the Hon. Education Minister of Delhi Shri Manish Sisodia's suggestion to compare Punjab govt schools with Delhi Schools. However, We will take 250 schools each of Punjab and Delhi instead of 10 schools."