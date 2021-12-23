AAP, Cong, SP Demand HC-monitored Probe Into Ram Mandir Land Scam; Slam Yogi Govt

A day after the Ram Mandir land scam expose, Opposition leaders - AAP's Sanjay Singh, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and SP's Anurag Bhaduariya on Thursday, demanded a court-monitored probe into it. Claiming an insult to faith, the Opposition have questioned how UP govt officials involved in the scam could probe it. CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe after an investigative report found that govt officials and their relatives have purchased land around Ram Mandir construction site post-Ayodhya judgment.

Opposition demands court-monitored probe into Ram Mandir scam

"A person from Prayagraj comes to Ayodhya, purchases 21 acres land from Dalits and then gifts it to a person from Ghaziabad for stamp paper worth Rs 10. The transaction has been made in the name of Maharshi Ramayan Vidya's name and then the trust sells it to many government officials. This is illegal and reeks of corruption," said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

He added, "Adityanath ji has ordered his own officers to probe the land scam. The scam in which BJP MLAs, Mayor, Commissioner, DIG, DM, ADM, SDM are all involved in forgery, cannot be investigated by Adityanath ji's officials. An SIT should be constituted under the supervision of the Supreme Court and the fraudsters should be put in jail".

जिस जमीन की जालसाज़ी में भाजपा के विधायक, मेयर, कमिश्नर, DIG, DM, ADM, SDM सब शामिल है, उसकी जांच आदित्यनाथ जी के अधिकारी नही कर सकते। सुप्रीम कोर्ट की देखरेख में SIT गठित करके जांच कराई जाए और जालसाज़ों को जेल में डाला जाए। #ज़मीन_के_जालसाज़ pic.twitter.com/8YAPgoZlhW — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) December 23, 2021

Similarly, SP Spokesperson Anurag Bhadauriya said, "In a holy city like Ayodhya, land mafia has been created in Rama Janmabhoomi. The government officials and their relatives bought and here, but when they got caught, Yogi ji is ordering a probe. A lot of things are being probed, but where are the results?".

Alluding to other big honchos involved in the scam, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Money of Ram Mandir Trust has been misused. Its moral responsibility does not stop with Yogi ji, but at PM Modi. Women, Dalits, poor have donated for this temple. Faith cannot be hurt this way. How will the Ayodhya land be properly investigated by the District Collector who is involved in the scam? The inquiry should be monitored by the High court. How will the kingpin be caught without investigation? Apart from trustees, who else is involved?".

Ram Mandir scam

As per an investigation by the Indian Express, local MLAs, close relatives of bureaucrats serving in Ayodhya and local revenue officials authenticating land transactions bought land around the Ram Janmabhoomi after the Supreme Court verdict clearing construction of a Ram Mandir. The report claims to officials bought land within a 5-km radius of the Ram temple site, raising questions of conflict of interest and irregularities in the purchase of land from Dalit villagers. Taking cognizance of the issue, UP govt has ordered a probe into the issue, seeks a report within a week.

Previously, AAP and SP had accused Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra trust chief Champat Rai of buying a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore for the Ram temple premises with help from Trust's member Anil Mishra. They claimed that Rai purchased a 1.208 hectare-land for a price of Rs 18.50 crore from the first purchaser, who had bought it minutes earlier on March 18 this year from its original owners for a sum of Rs 2 crores. Terming it a case of money laundering, Singh and Pandey both sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate into the land purchase for the temple premises. The Trust has stalled any new land purchases temporarily amid the scam accusations.