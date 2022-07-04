AAP Dissolves Its J&K Unit Ahead Of Possible Assembly Polls; To Focus On 'expansion'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday, disbanded its entire Jammu and Kashmir unit. The development came in the wake of possible Assembly elections in the union territory. Sources said that AAP's central leadership is preparing for polls that may take after the completion of the ongoing electoral revision.

"While Aam Aadmi Party is expanding fast all over the country, its organization must be expanded accordingly. Considering that AAP (Jammu and Kashmir) current organization is being dissolved with immediate effect. New organization structure and positions for AAP (J&K) will be announced soon," the party announced in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said elections in the Union territory will "surely" take place after the completion of the ongoing electoral revision and that the restoration of statehood would follow at an "appropriate time".

J&K election to be held soon: L-G Manoj Sinha

Sinha's remarks after veteran Congress leader Karan Singh reiterated the demands to conduct Assembly elections and also restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

"Democracy is India's soul. Democracy and India are synonymous with each other. The Prime Minister and the country's Home Minister have said many times in the Parliament that elections (in Jammu and Kashmir) will take place," Sinha said.

The J&K L-G said the process of delimitation in the Union territory has been completed and the electoral roll revision started. "After this, there will surely be elections," he stressed.

Referring to the demand to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, L-G Sinha said, "It has also been said that (first) delimitation, then the election, then restoration of statehood at an appropriate time. I do not think there is any scope of doubt in it," he said.

The Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on 5 August 2019.

On Assembly elections, Sinha said the political process must continue. "Whenever the political process gets frozen, the society also gets frozen. So, we are hopeful that the political process will begin soon and we will start a new phase," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)