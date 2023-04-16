Last Updated:

AAP Calls Emergency Meet Fearing Kejriwal's Arrest As Delhi CM Gets Quizzed By CBI

Arvind Kejriwal is being questioned by the CBI at its headquarters in Delhi in a case related to Delhi liquor scam and AAP members are fearful of his arrest.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal assured full cooperation to the CBI but did not rule out the possibility of his arrest; Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty


Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi convenor Gopal Rai called a meeting at the party office at 5 pm fearing the arrest of party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The CM is being questioned by the CBI at its headquarters in the national capital in a case related to the Delhi liquor scam. Citing sources, ANI reported that AAP members fear that Kejriwal could be arrested after the questioning, similar to former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who was arrested by CBI after eight hours of grilling on February 26. 

AAP leaders detained while protesting against CBI

Senior AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained during the protests against the CBI questioning of Kejriwal and were brought to the Najafgarh police station. "BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia. It is because of Kejriwal's fear that the BJP has come down to such an act. It is a cowardly act. We are not scared of jail," Raghav Chadha said.

READ | Delhi: AAP leaders, workers stage protest across delhi against CBI summons to party head Arvind Kejriwal

In a video posted on AAP's Twitter handle from the police station, Sanjay Singh claimed, "We were sitting peacefully on the footpath with the Punjab CM, dragged and beaten without any reason. Modi Ji, the limits of your crime and corruption have crossed."

READ | As Kejriwal answers CBI questions, traffic draws to a halt in parts of Delhi

The AAP members allege that Kejriwal is being framed in the liquor scam case because the BJP is afraid of Kejriwal's popularity. 

Kejriwal, on the other hand, has assured full cooperation to the CBI but did not rule out the possibility of his arrest. "These people are very powerful. They can send anyone to jail, it does not matter if that person has committed any crime or not," Kejriwal said on Sunday.

READ | CBI questions Kejriwal in Liquorgate case: AAP alleges Punjab ministers, MLAs stopped from entering Delhi

"Since yesterday, all of their leaders are screaming at top of their voices that Kejriwal will be arrested and I think BJP has instructed CBI also that Kejriwal should be arrested. If BJP has given an order, then who is CBI? CBI is going to arrest me," he added.

READ | Delhi L-G red-flags AAP's emergency assembly session as CBI quizzes Kejriwal in liquorgate

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT