AAP Calls Emergency Meet Fearing Kejriwal's Arrest As Delhi CM Gets Quizzed By CBI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi convenor Gopal Rai called a meeting at the party office at 5 pm fearing the arrest of party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The CM is being questioned by the CBI at its headquarters in the national capital in a case related to the Delhi liquor scam. Citing sources, ANI reported that AAP members fear that Kejriwal could be arrested after the questioning, similar to former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who was arrested by CBI after eight hours of grilling on February 26.

AAP leaders detained while protesting against CBI

#WATCH | AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj who were protesting outside the CBI office earlier today against CM Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by CBI were detained & brought to Najafgarh police station in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/DobHA4PpZS April 16, 2023

Senior AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained during the protests against the CBI questioning of Kejriwal and were brought to the Najafgarh police station. "BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia. It is because of Kejriwal's fear that the BJP has come down to such an act. It is a cowardly act. We are not scared of jail," Raghav Chadha said.

In a video posted on AAP's Twitter handle from the police station, Sanjay Singh claimed, "We were sitting peacefully on the footpath with the Punjab CM, dragged and beaten without any reason. Modi Ji, the limits of your crime and corruption have crossed."

The AAP members allege that Kejriwal is being framed in the liquor scam case because the BJP is afraid of Kejriwal's popularity.

Kejriwal, on the other hand, has assured full cooperation to the CBI but did not rule out the possibility of his arrest. "These people are very powerful. They can send anyone to jail, it does not matter if that person has committed any crime or not," Kejriwal said on Sunday.

"Since yesterday, all of their leaders are screaming at top of their voices that Kejriwal will be arrested and I think BJP has instructed CBI also that Kejriwal should be arrested. If BJP has given an order, then who is CBI? CBI is going to arrest me," he added.