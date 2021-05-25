AAP Leader Strips On Social Media Live Stream To Protest Against COVID Hospital; Arrested

In a bizarre incident witnessed in Nashik, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jitendra Bhave has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly protesting in an obscene manner on social media. The AAP leader reportedly did a live session on social media at Wockhardt hospital at Nashik, in which he removed his clothes to protest against hospital authorities.

As per reports, Bhave was protesting against a Rs 12 lakh bill issued by the hospital for the treatment of a COVID patient. The AAP leader was joined by a relative in the social media live session wherein they reportedly removed their clothes in protest. Police officials have said that they have sought a response from the COVID patient and will probe the matter further accordingly.

A week ago, another hospital in Nashik faced an untoward incident as a BJP leader had rammed his car into the COVID-19 hospital. According to reports, BJP leader Rajendra Tajne had rammed his car in Bycto Hospital where his father had succumbed to COVID days ago. The visuals of Tajne's actions showed an Innova ramming through the hospital's glass after which he had fled from the spot. Reportedly, Tajne was drunk during the incident and was later arrested by the police.

Nashik Sees 677 fresh COVID-19 Cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 3,80,355 after 677 people were detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw 43 deaths, which took the toll to 4,414, an official said. He said 1,349 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 3,60,697.

With 11,643 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 15,50,399, he added. Meanwhile, relaxation in some restrictions apart from the ones under the state government's 'break the chain' initiative saw people take to the streets and market areas in large numbers during the day. Some areas saw large crowds and more shops open than what the administration had allowed, officials admitted. Industrial units and APMC outlets also started functioning in the district from Monday.