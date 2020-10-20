AAP MLAs Stage Sit-in Protest Inside Punjab Assembly; Demand Draft Of New Farm Bill

MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday staged an overnight sit-in protest in the Punjab legislative assembly building against the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government for not sharing the draft of new agriculture law.

The MLAs sat cross-legged on the premises of the assembly building in the wee hours of Tuesday. The leader demanded the Congress government to share the draft of the proposed law to be introduced in the assembly.

Punjab: AAP MLAs staged a sit-in protest inside the State Assembly yesterday against not getting copies of the proposed legislation to be tabled in the special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha against the central farm laws. pic.twitter.com/EMKy7j3K1D — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Several AAP MLAs had sat in the well of the house till late on Monday, demanding the copies of the draft bill. Punjab is attempting to counter the effects of the centre's new farm laws with the help of state laws.

"AAP will support the legislation against the farm laws but the government should supply us with its copies. We haven't got copies of other bills as well. How can our legislators discuss and debate important issues?" AAP leader Harpal Cheema told PTI.

Delhi BJP Holds ‘Khat Panchayat’ To Garner Support For Farm Laws

The Shiromani Akali Dal, which recently parted ways with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in protest against the Centre's agriculture laws, said the proposed bill should have been introduced in the Punjab assembly on Monday.

The assembly session was also attended by MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu for the first time since his resignation from the Punjab cabinet last year. Taking to his YouTube channel, Sidhu criticised the centre's farm laws terming them as a "brutal attack" on the federal structure. The Congress leader sought an assured MSP and government procurement of crops. He said the centre talks of doubling farmers' income but is taking away the only assured income.

All three controversial farm bills caused a huge political storm in the Parliament and cost the ruling BJP its alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal. The bills became laws on September 29 with the signature of President Ram Nath Kovind.

READ | Punjab Cabinet Authorises CM Amarinder Singh To Take Decision On Farm Laws

What are the agrarian laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

READ | Farm Laws: Farmer Groups Boycott Talks Over Ministers' Absence; Govt Says Open For Discussions

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the farm legislation despite being petitioned by Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, LJD, AAP, RJD, IUML, TMC, Kerala Congress(M), TRS, JD(S), CPI(M), DMK, CPI and SP. The opposition has raised concerns about the exploitation of farmers by big corporates and the applicability of the MSP.

READ | Punjab Govt Convenes Assembly Session On Oct 19 To Negate 'dangerous' Impact Of Farm Laws