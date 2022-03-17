AAP Moves SC Over Delhi MCD Polls; Seeks 'free, Fair, And Expeditious' Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct Municipal Elections in Delhi in a free, fair, and expeditious manner. In its plea, AAP requested the SC to issue directions for the scheduling of the MCD polls 'without any interference from the Central government'.

The plea was filed after the Delhi State Election Commission indefinitely deferred the MCD elections, which were earlier slated to be held in April. The SEC has cited a communication from the Lt. Governor conveying that the Centre was intending to pass legislation to merge the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of 'bribing & threatening' EC

Lashing out at the poll body for postponing the Delhi municipal elections, CM Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the SEC had either been 'threatened or bribed'. Kejriwal claimed that the Centre wanted to postpone polls and was citing the unification of the 3 municipal polls as an excuse.

"Date for MCD polls was to be announced at 5 pm on March 9, but the same day an hour ago, Centre wrote to State EC to combine all 3 civic bodies into one, and to delay polls. EC agreed to do so. The State Election Commissioner must reveal if he was threatened (by Centre) with ED, I-T, CBI raids or has been given a post-retirement role after April," said Kejriwal.

He added, "Main motive wasn't the unification of all 3 MCDs. They could have done it in the last 7 years. The motive was to postpone polls. I appeal to the PM with folded hands that if we force EC to cancel elections, it weakens the country. We have to protect the nation".

In turn, BJP has accused the AAP chief of withholding Rs 13,000 crore worth of funds to ensure the failure of the corporation. "Citizens of Delhi have also seen that when Kejriwal ji kept the Municipal Corporation withholding Rs 13,000 crore in 7 years so that the corporation fails in its functions. Will Kejriwal ji answer why he has kept the funds of sanitation workers and sanitation in Delhi within the periphery of the corporation?" asked Union Minister Smriti Irani.