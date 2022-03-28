AAP MP Raghav Chadha Walks The Ramp As Showstopper At Lakme Fashion Week | Watch

In a delightful change, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha turned a showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Show on Sunday.

The 33-year-old politician walked the ramp for designer Pawan Sachdeva alongside actor Aparshakti Khurana. Sachdeva is also the maternal uncle of Raghav Chadha.

Raghav Chadha walks the ramp

Making his ramp debut, Chadha sported a black leather jacket with rolled-up sleeves and pants over a high-neck sweatshirt and an orange belt.

Photos and videos of the AAP leader walking the ramp were shared on social media by several users and Chadha himself.

"Walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2022 for my maternal uncle (Mama), fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva," he wrote on Instagram.

Chadha, one of AAP's top leaders, was recently nominated by the party for the Rajya Sabha bypolls. Chadha, along with four other AAP nominees were elected unopposed to the Upper House on Thursday.

"All five candidates of AAP have been elected unopposed. We pray to God to give us strength to meet the expectations of the party and raise the issues of Punjab," he said after the selection.

The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab had named five nominees for Rajya Sabha, which included Ashok Kumar Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Sanjeev Arora.

At 33, Raghav Chadha became the youngest Rajya Sabha, member. He was instrumental in AAP's success in the Punjab assembly elections. AAP had stormed to power in Punjab with a landslide victory, securing 92 seats in the 117-member state Assembly in the recently concluded elections.