AAP MP Sushil Gupta: "Kejriwal's Model Of Development Must Reach Pan India"

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on Monday said that the pan-India expansion of the party is required for the development of the nation on the lines of "Kejriwal's model". Gupta also mentioned that 'if the country has to be improved then we will go wherever the public calls us'. This statement of Gupta comes after party chief Arvind Kejriwal was sworn-in as Delhi Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media Gupta said, "Kejriwal's development model has to reach all over the country. This is the real nationalism. Educated and healthy India is real nationalism. For improving the country we will have to go wherever the public needs us."

Three-point action plan

AAP formulated a three-point action plan under the 'Join AAP for Nation Building' campaign to expand nationally. The three-point action plan includes a state-level meeting of all active volunteers and office bearers, posters in all legislative assembly constituencies in India inviting people to join the 'Nation Building' campaign. A missed call number shall be published in all legislative assembly constituencies in India and press conferences by the senior leaders in the state capitals and in other major cities, according to an official press release by AAP.

As part of its expansion plan, the AAP will launch a campaign from February 23 to March 23 in all States to connect with one crore people, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Sunday. Rai, after a meeting with state office bearers at the chief minister's residence, told that "it has been decided that work would be done on three things." Rai also said that nearly 15 lakh people have already expressed their interest to join the AAP since its launch on February 11.

"Firstly, the state units will start Rashtriya Nirman campaign from February 23 to March 23, they will run it in all states and under it, volunteers will hold meetings and their target is to connect one crore people with the party. Secondly, they will also run a poster Abhiyan and thirdly, all state office bearers have been asked to hold press conferences on a daily basis to highlight the work of the Delhi government," Rai said.

The meeting was attended by the party's representatives from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Karnataka among others.

(With agencies input)