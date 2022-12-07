AAP Registers Victory In Delhi MCD Polls With 131 Seats; Ends BJP's 15-year Reign

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday registered a massive victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections bringing an end to BJP's 15-year rule. As per the latest trend released by the Election commission, AAP crossed the halfway mark with 131 seats out of 250. While BJP gathered 99, Congress only managed 7 seats.

AAP wins MCD polls

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia thanked the people of Delhi for supporting Arvind Kejriwal. He said, "Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD. By defeating the world's biggest and most negative party, the people of Delhi have made a staunch honest, and working Arvind Kejriwal ji win. For us, this is not just a victory, it is a big responsibility".

दिल्ली MCD में आम आदमी पार्टी पर भरोसा करने के लिए दिल्ली की जनता का दिल से आभार…



दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी और सबसे नेगेटिव पार्टी को हराकर दिल्ली की जनता ने कट्टर ईमानदार और काम करने वाले @ArvindKejriwal जी को जिताया है.



हमारे लिए ये सिर्फ़ जीत नहीं बड़ी ज़िम्मेदारी है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 7, 2022

AAP holds victory rally

After securing a historic victory in the MCD polls, AAP held a victory rally in the national capital. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal addressed the rally and said, "I congratulate the people of Delhi for this win and thank them for bringing change. I want the cooperation of the BJP and Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre and ask for PM's blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation".

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha, Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Sanjay Singh were also present.

'I love you too,' Arvind Kejriwal replies to a supporter in the crowd as the Delhi CM addresses the AAP MCD victory rally; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/7oTW19BadX pic.twitter.com/K2btehN859 — Republic (@republic) December 7, 2022

The high-stakes three-way civic polls battle was contested between the BJP, the AAP, and Congress. The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 with about 50% voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray. BJP, and AAP both made claims and counter-claims of winning the elections. Meanwhile, as per the exit polls, Congress was not predicted to be a prominent challenger in the MCD polls.