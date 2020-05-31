Delhi: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Hails Centre's Unlock 1 Plan, Calls It 'a Good Decision'

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh praised the Centre's decision over the announcement of lockdown relaxations beginning from June 1. On Saturday, the MHA issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month.

"The new guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020 and will be effective till June 30, 2020. The current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will have an economic focus," MHA said.

'Unlock 1 is a good decision': Singh

"We had been saying this from the beginning that the lockdown cannot be an endless procedure. Therefore, this Unlock 1 is a good decision to bring life back on track," Sanjay Singh told ANI here.

The Rajya Sabha MP further said that the rise in a number of cases in Delhi was a result of the high number of tests being conducted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government. With an increase of 1,163 new cases, the COVID-19 count in the national capital reached 18,549 with 416 deaths being reported due to the infection till Saturday.

Centre on Saturday announced that the lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases.

Phase wise reopening

The MHA has mentioned that the lockdown will be eased outside containment zones in three phases. The MHA has stated that all activities will be allowed in these areas except certain activities which will be allowed to restart in phases. Here's the phase-wise re-opening plan:

Phase 1 : From June 8, religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls will be allowed to reopen but will have to adhere to SOPs which will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 2 : Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be opened in consultation with respective states and Union Territories from July 2020. An SOP will be issued for the same by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 3 : After further assessment of the prevalent COVID-19 conditions, resumption of international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/political/sports/religious/cultural functions will be decided.

