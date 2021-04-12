AAP To Contest All 40 Seats In 2022 Goa Elections; Sisodia Rules Out Any Alliances

Ahead of the 2022 Goa polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to contest the elections without any alliance. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia informed that the party has decided to contest all 40 seats on its own. Remarking that AAP is the alternative to the ruling BJP, Sisodia also stated that the opposition in Goa was 'weak and doing what the BJP wants them to do".

Manish Sisodia also paid tributes to former Goa Chief Ministers Dayanand Bandodkar and Manohar Parrikar. In addition, he also urged people who wish to see 'corruption-free politics' to join AAP. Earlier, Sisodia interacted with AAP workers in the coastal state and said that the party can fulfill the dream of former Goa CM Manohar Parrirkar as it pushes for development.

Sisodia hit out at the BJP government and stated that it has 'buried the vision of development'. In addition, Sisodia also alleged that people believing in Parrikar's ideology are being 'insulted and sidelined' in Goa. "I am appealing to all the BJP workers who were with Parrikar to join us and we will fulfil his dream. We (AAP) have the power to fulfil the dream of Parrikar. The vision of Parrikar need to be realised," said Sisodia.

The 2017 Goa elections had seen the BJP steal ahead of the Congress to stitch together an alliance to form a government in the state, with its allies placing the condition that Manohar Parrikar be the Chief Minister. On account of this, Parrikar relinquished his charge as the Union Defence Minister and returned to take up the Goa CM's office. His tenure was impacted due to his failing health, however, and following his demise, Pramod Sawant took charge as the CM. Goa will go to polls along with UP, Manipur and Punjab in 2022.

With PTI Inputs

Image Credits: PTI

