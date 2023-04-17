AAP Vs LG In Delhi Again: VK Saxena Writes To Arvind Kejriwal After Row Over Power Subsidy

Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena seem to be at odds again. On Monday, the Delhi LG wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief seeking evidence of the allegations made against him by Kejriwal and his colleagues. "I write to you seeking accountability and responsibility with regards to unsubstantiated and false statements made by you and your colleagues in the government and the party against me," Delhi LG VK Saxena wrote in the letter.

VK Saxena's letter to Arvind Kejriwal comes after Delhi power minister Atishi claimed "power subsidy to nearly 46 lakh people in the national capital will cease from Friday" as LG VK Saxena was yet to clear the file to extend the subsidy. "Till the file is approved, we can't give subsidy. I even sought time from the LG office to discuss the matter but it’s been more than 24 hours and I have not been given time. The file has also not come back yet," she alleged.

Delhi LG asks Atishi to not make political comments

Delhi LG VK Saxena, responding to Atishi's comments, said, “The power minister is advised to refrain from unnecessary politicking and baseless, false allegations against the L-G. She should stop misleading people with false statements. If at all, she and the CM should answer the people of Delhi as to why a decision in this regard was kept pending till April 4 when the deadline was April 5?"

LG’s stern warning to AAP

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena further warning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated that, “It is expected that the information sought above will be furnished to me at the earliest, failing which it would be assumed that you and your colleagues are deliberately misleading the people of Delhi and playing petty political games, which deserve unequivocal condemnation and legal redressal.”