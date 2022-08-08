AAP's Amanatullah Khan Backs ISIS-linked Terrorist, Calls NIA's Arrest 'unconstitutional'

After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an ISIS-linked operative from Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan defended the suspect calling him 'innocent'. Taking to Twitter, Amanatullah Khan called the arrest of Mohsin Ahmad 'unconstitutional' and claimed that the BJP and RSS were harassing innocents in the name of ISIS.

"The arrest of Jamia student Mohsin by the NIA is completely wrong and unconstitutional. BJP and RSS have found a new way to malign and harass Muslims in the name of ISIS, Mohsin is innocent and has no relation with any anti-social element. Mohsin should be released soon," Khan said.

NIA द्वारा जामिया के छात्र मोहसिन की गिरफ्तारी सरा-सर गलत और असंवैधानिक है।

भाजपा और RSS वालों ने ISIS के नाम पर मुसलमानों को बदनाम और परेशान करने का नया तरीका निकाला है, मोहसिन बेकसूर है और उसका किसी भी असामाजिक तत्व के साथ कोई सम्बंध नही रहा है।



मोहसिन को जल्द रिहा किया जाए.. — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) August 7, 2022

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned AAP's defence of the ISIS operative saying, "AAP is an appeasement party. It can go to any extent to communalize national security. Even for Tahir Hussain, he played the Muslim card and Kejriwal had raised doubts on Batla House. For the sake of vote bank politics, there is a competition between Congress, AAP, and SP."

NIA arrests 'active member of ISIS'

The NIA conducted raids in the Jogabai extension area of Delhi's Batla House on Saturday night and arrested one person in connection to the ISIS module case. The accused identified as Mohsin Ahmad was arrested for allegedly being involved in the activities of the ISIS module. According to the probe agency, Ahmad has been an 'active member of ISIS'.

“He has been arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for ISIS from sympathizers in India as well as abroad. He was sending these funds to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of ISIS,” the NIA said in a statement.

“Yesterday (06.08.2022), the NIA conducted searches in the residential premises of accused Mohsin Ahmad, presently residing Batla House, New Delhi, and subsequently arrested him in the case pertaining to online and on-ground activities of ISIS. The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on June 25,” the agency added.

It is pertinent to mention that searches are being conducted by the NIA in several states across the country in connection with the concerned case. These searches are being carried out in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Bihar's Araria district, Karnataka, Maharashtra's Kolhapur and Nanded district, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. The agency filed a suo-moto case on June 25 and registered an FIR under sections 153A and 153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with sections 18, 18B, 38, 39, and 40 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).