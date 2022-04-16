Taking a jibe at the Congress after political strategist Prashant Kishor met with Congress leaders, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha on Saturday likened the grand old party to a dead horse and stated that whipping a dead horse would be useless. He also claimed that while only Arvind Kejriwal can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress has lost all capacity to head an alternative Government in the country.

AAP's leader and Rajya Sabha-elect Raghav Chadha said, "Congress Party cannot give an alternative to the country. Only Arvind Kejriwal can challenge PM Narendra Modi and BJP. Congress is like a dead horse, there is no point flogging a dead horse."

Prashant Kishor meets top Congress leaders at Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi

In a major political development, election strategist Prashant Kishor who masterminded Mamata Banerjee's election moves and also that of DMK's MK Stalin, who is believed to have won the elections for them in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu respectively, met some of the top leaders of the Congress at the residence of the Party President Sonia Gandhi, on Saturday.

Congress leaders namely Ambika Soni, Digvijaya Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken arrived at the residence of party President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. Election strategist Prashant Kishor was present at the residence, including Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal.

In a major political scoop, Republic TV had learnt in March that poll strategist Prashant Kishor will be accorded with a major role in the Congress party in the run-up to the elections in Gujarat.

Even as Kishor has worked with the Congress party in the past in the Punjab assembly elections in 2017, the coming-together of both in the 2022 Punjab polls resulted in a break-up with the election tactician citing that he wanted to take a 'temporary break' from active role in public life. This decision came after having worked with CM Mamata Banerjee for the West Bengal elections. Kishor has also been credited with making the Congress win 77 seats in the 117-seat Punjab assembly in 2017.

Prashant Kishor gained prominence in strategising for elections after his association with PM Modi before the 2014 General Elections.

